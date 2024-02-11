Elizabeth Banks Celebrates Turning 50 With Golden 'Birthday Suit'

Elizabeth Banks is living her life like it's golden! Celebrating her 50th birthday on Saturday, the Hunger Games star shared a video on her Instagram page of her showing off her birthday suit -- a figure-hugging, metallic gold, head-to-ankle catsuit.

The short video begins with Banks peeking out from a curtain of golden streamers and asking, "Who wants to see my birthday suit?" before she dramatically parts the streamers out of the way to reveal her outfit.

"Birthday suit ⭐️ #50," the post's caption reads. Banks adds that she was "inspired by the best to ever do it," although she doesn't reveal the person's name.

Banks pulls several poses in a faux photoshoot -- some sultry and some more comical as the actress makes funny faces as she strikes a few uncomfortable poses. In one shot, she takes a flying leap into a high jump with her legs almost in a split. The video zooms in for a shot of her awkward face mid-jump.

Dialing into the humor of the video, Banks includes shots from her getting into the skintight suit, which proved to be a bit of a struggle for the actress at first.

She laughs as she attempts to squeeze her head through the opening of what she labels "the original catsuit," even asking the person behind the camera, "Do we think this is a good idea?" as she struggles to get what appears to be the cap of the golden bodysuit over her head before finally relenting. "OK, we have to take it off," she concludes.

Banks never shies away from sharing glimpses into her celebrations on social media. When celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with Max Handelman, the star posted several highlights from the couple's Italian getaway, including evening stargazing, a daytime boat ride and a delicious-looking anniversary dessert.

Elizabeth Banks / Instagram

Over on her timeline, Banks shared a black-and-white throwback photo from the duo's wedding.

"Time flies when you’re making an amazing life together," she gushed. "20 years. Proudest achievement. Feels like yesterday. Love to all who celebrated with us. Couldn’t do it without you."

According to a 2019 profile by The Hollywood Reporter, Banks and Handelman met at a University of Pennsylvania fraternity party in 1993. They wed in 2003 and share two sons: Felix, 11, and Magnus, 10.

