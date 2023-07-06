Elizabeth Banks is celebrating a big marriage milestone with a sparkly new gemstone.

The actress and director showed off a beautiful new peacock sapphire ring with a halo of pavé diamonds in honor of her 20th wedding anniversary with Max Handelman, offering fans a glimpse into the couple's Italian getaway.

"The 20th anniversary ring," she captioned a close-up snapshot of her newest accessory, sharing the photo to her Instagram Story. She also posted a few highlights, including evening stargazing, a daytime boat ride and a delicious-looking anniversary dessert.

Over on her timeline, Banks shared a black-and-white throwback photo from the duo's wedding.

"Time flies when you’re making an amazing life together," she gushed. "20 years. Proudest achievement. Feels like yesterday. Love to all who celebrated with us. Couldn’t do it without you."

According to a 2019 profile by The Hollywood Reporter, Banks and Handelman met at a University of Pennsylvania fraternity party in 1993. They wed in 2003 and share two sons: Felix, 11, and Magnus, 10.

Banks, 49, and Handelman, 50, are among a slew of celebrity couples celebrating anniversaries this week.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder rang in 21 years of marriage on Independence Day and marked the occasion by posting a rare PDA pic. Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham shared sweet throwback photos for their 24th anniversary -- also on the Fourth of July.

Earlier this year, Banks unveiled her new film, Cocaine Bear. The film -- loosely based on a real event that occurred in 1985 -- tells the story of a black bear that unwittingly consumes a duffle bag full of cocaine, and goes on a drug-fueled rampage through rural Georgia.

Meanwhile, an eclectic group of locals, tourists and drug-smuggling criminals must team up to try to survive as the body count rises quickly.

Looking back at what attracted her to direct the project, Banks told ET at the film's premiere, "I loved the script! I'm an actor first. And there were so many great characters in this film."

"There's so much going on besides the bear," she shared. "And I hope that's what people take away from it -- that they find someone sort of relatable in the movie. I just fell in love with all the characters, truly."

The film ended up being Ray Liotta's final project before his death in 2022.

"He never saw the final movie, but he did see all of his scenes," Banks shared. "And he saw the bear, which is the most important thing, because the poor guy like everyone had to act with, you know, a guy in a black suit and a stuntman and just sort of hope that it looks cool."

