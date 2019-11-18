Elizabeth Banks had the perfect response on Monday when addressing the disappointing box office returns of her Charlie's Angels reboot.

"Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world."

This comment is referring to the 45-year-old writing, directing, producing and starring in the film, which earned a paltry $8.6 million ($27 million worldwide) over its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 18, 2019

This isn't the first time the director-actress has defended the movie. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal prior to the film's release, Banks discussed the pushback she's received for reinventing the franchise, which began with the '70s TV show, leading to two prior films and a short-lived TV series in 2011.

"You've had 37 Spider-Man movies and you're not complaining!" she told the newspaper. "I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years -- I feel totally fine with that."

She also noted that she'd "made a franchise from nothing [Pitch Perfect], which serviced the women and girls I'm hoping also want to see a Charlie's Angels movie. I'm building on my business always. This seems like a natural step in that business plan."

Last week, ET sat down with Banks, as well as her co-stars, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, to chat about making the action-adventure film centered on a squad of female spies attempting to thwart baddies with a dangerous new weapon on the black market.

When Banks, playing reporter for a day, asked, "What was the best part about having me as your director?" -- Scott responded: "I find the best part was you were very honest and inclusive. I felt invited in, in ways that maybe I have not been on other movies."

Continuing to praise the director-actress, Stewart added, "If there was any sort of question that I had, I did not look to myself or anyone, I was like, 'Uh, Liz?' Immediately, [you were there], and that is really rare. That sort of faith in why you are doing this movie and how that transferred into all of us was very clear. I was like, 'Oh, she knows exactly what sort of movie she is making.' That was sick, dude."

Balinska agreed, noting, "Having you produce, direct, star, write the film, there were so many conversations that didn't need to be had because it was through one person."

"Because of that, it manifested in a really safe environment. You act as well as direct, so you were an actor's director. So, we could make choices, make a fool of ourselves and be silly and have fun and just throw stuff out there," she continued. "Being able to do that, you can create something amazing, because we trusted you."

