Elizabeth Olsen is keeping it all in the family at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The WandaVision actress was glowing in an original design by her sisters' line, The Row. The Mary-Kate and Ashley designed white dress featured a v-neck, long sleeves, and a flowing cape.

Olsen accessorized the floor-length gown with a pair of sparkling, dangling earrings by Chopard, wearing her short hair in a side-swept 'do that gave an Old Hollywood feel. She completed the look with some Stuart Weitzman heels.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Olsen's stylist shared some BTS moments of the star ahead of Sunday night's show, including a close-up look of her stunning glam.

"#Elizabeth Olsen in custom @therow #SisterLove ❤️❤️❤️Finishing touches by @hairbyadir and @patidubroff Swipe for gorgeous @chopard earrings @jordan_grossman @thuybnguyen @stuartweitzman," stylist Elizabeth Stewart captioned the post.

This isn't the first time Olsen has worn something designed by her twin sisters. In 2011, Olsen supported her sisters by wearing several different outfits from The Row at the Cannes Film Festival.

Olsen is nominated for her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.

