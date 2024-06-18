Ella Mai's romance speculation with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum just went up another notch, after she was spotted at the NBA Finals appearing to look pregnant while wearing his jersey.

Video circulating on social media shows the GRAMMY winner walking the bowels of TD Garden on Monday night after the Celtics dispatched the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the franchise's 18th NBA title, the most of any franchise.

In the clip, Mai walks the hallway and waves at a player. It appears they're about to hug before the video cuts off, but not before you can see the "Boo'd Up" songstress turn around to expose what looks to be her growing belly. In the video, Mai is also seen wearing Tatum's No. 0 home Celtics jersey.

There's also another video on social media making the rounds, which offers a much closer look at Mai again wearing Tatum's jersey at an after-party. In plain view, you can see Mai appears to be pregnant.

For some time now there's been speculation that Mai and the Celtics' 6-foot-8 power forward have carried on a romantic relationship, though neither have said a peep.

In fact, ET spoke with Mai back in February 2023, and she played it very coy when it comes to relationships -- platonic or otherwise. And as much as she's willing to share comes via her music, like in 2022's "Hide" from her Heart on My Sleeve album, on which she alludes to finding love in her life with lyrics like "Hard to explain / The type of ways I feel, you stuck on my brain" and "You give me feelings / so many feelings / What a surprise / Who knew I'd ever find / So many feelings / Some I can't mention / Who knew I'd find a place to hide?" She also belts out, "Don't need to tell the whole world about you / I already believe I found you."

"I think it's been super important to me and I think as artists ... we share a lot of ourselves already in the music," she explained about why she remains so private. "Even sitting down and talking to you which is super fun, but I think there's always a piece of me that wants to keep something to myself, you know? I think especially in relationships -- whether it's family, whether it's friends, whether it's romantically -- those relationships are hard enough to keep without everybody knowing your business."

