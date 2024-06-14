Elaine Welteroth is pregnant with her second child and chose to announce the news at a special event.

The 37-year-old journalist and Project Runway judge hosted the birthFUND Brunch Fundraiser on Thursday to benefit women's access to midwifery care in pregnancy.

Welteroth founded the organization and spoke several times at the star-studded event. In addition to sharing important statistics and information about maternal deaths and care, Welteroth also took the time to share some personal news.

Jonathan Singletary and Elaine Welteroth announce her pregnancy on stage at birthFUND event. - birthFUND/Instagram

"This was not part of my plan. This is God's plan. But as we were building birthFUND, I happened to find out that my baby's going to be part of the first birthFund cohort," Welteroth told the crowd (per People). "So, let's go! Let's go."

Welteroth is already mom to son Silver Isley, whom she welcomed with her husband, Jonathan Singletary, in April 2022.

The former The Talk co-host shared with People that she feels "honestly so much better" this pregnancy than she did with Silver.

"So good and so much better than I did last time because this time I have a midwife from the beginning," Welteroth explained. "Last time I didn't even discover midwifery until my third trimester. I didn't even work up the nerve to do a home birth until week 36. So this time, my experience of pregnancy has transformed because I have access."

Elaine Welteroth during birthFUND Brunch on June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Calling the pregnancy news a "shock," Welteroth added that it was particularly meaningful to be pregnant while launching birthFUND.

"I guess this is part of the bigger master plan, and it deepened the meaning of this work because it felt even more personal," she said. "I'm like, wow, these families that we're supporting, they're going to be giving birth at the same time as me. We're going to be doing this together."

Kelly Rowland and Elaine Welteroth during birthFUND Brunch on June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Many stars attended the birdFUND brunch including Khloé Kardashian, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Jeannie Mai, Allison Holker, and more.

