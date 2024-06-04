Trina McGee is spilling all the details on how she prepared her body for a pregnancy at the age of 54.

Sitting down with ET's Deidre Behar in an exclusive interview, the Boy Meets World actress shared that she is feeling all the feelings this time around -- mostly hunger, nausea and exhaustion. Even those side effects are not enough to rain on her baby parade, however, she says.

"Just sheer joy, sheer joy, and I don't partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it. I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that's it," the actress -- best known for playing Angela Moore on the ABC sitcom -- told ET. "And all I'm concerned about -- I only have one job now – is to have this baby, and that's what I'm about.

McGee is already mom to three -- Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25 -- two of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis, and the third from a previous relationship. Baby No. 4 is her first child with her current husband, Marcello Thedford, whom she has been married to for nearly two decades.

Trina McGee -- best known for her work on 'Boy Meets World -- announced on Monday that she is expecting a baby at 54 years old - Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The actress says that she and Thedford had long hoped to welcome a child of their own -- he is also dad to a son, Elijah, from another relationship -- but that things had never worked for them until they took a more holistic and organic approach to the fertility process, she shares, even as she claims she was a year into menopause.

"I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while," she said, adding that they even "tried" at one point to conceive without any kind of intervention to no avail. They also considered IVF but she shared that she was hesitant to go through that. Ultimately, they decided to seek out help in Belize where Thedford has a "cultural background."

There, they worked with the Garifuna people on natural remedies which she says have assisted her greatly in reversing menopause and helping them to conceive a child together. McGee admits that she is not a doctor by any means but that for her, the advice of "shamans" in Belize to take medicinal herbs -- partnered with her already incredibly healthy lifestyle -- helped her and her husband to achieve their long-time goal to become parents together.

Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage in a still from 'Boy Meets World' - ABC Archives via Getty Images

She also credits a low-stress environment for helping to reverse menopausal signs and to assist in their efforts to grow their family.

"The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I -- what I look at on my phone, you know, there's so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen," McGee said. "I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen -- what I'm watching. Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor."

Part of that includes a step away from social media as she continues throughout the pregnancy. During her announcement, she shared that while they are very excited by the baby news, she would be taking a break from Instagram to focus on what matters -- her family.

On Monday, the actress shared her happy news on Instagram, telling her 95,000 followers, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you." The post was accompanied by The Supremes' "Baby Love."

She did at least get to hear from some of the people in her life who matter before taking the social media leave, telling ET she spoke with some of her Boy Meets World co-stars and crew members, including Danielle Fishel, who were over the moon for her. Fishel, 43, is a mom of two herself who welcomed her own children at 38 and 40.

"Well, funny enough, I did [talk with them] before I announced it," McGee said. "I happened to be on a like -- a little business call with Danielle ... and we were all texting and I said, 'By the way, you know, I'm pretty sure I'm pregnant,' and they were so kind and so happy."

As for whether or not she has reached out to any other notable names who have had babies in their fifties -- i.e. Cameron Diaz, Brigitte Nielsen and Naomi Campbell -- McGee says that it hasn't happened yet but that it could be a great way to pick up tips from those who have been in a similar situation.

"You know what, I think I'm gonna have to. I never thought of that. But I think I will slide in into those DMs," she said, sharing that Janet Jackson -- who welcomed her first child, son Eissa, at the age of 50 -- would be her first person to go to. McGee says she would love to know how Jackson, 58, manages to be an older mom and still having an illustrious career (as well as the energy to keep going on a day-to-day basis).

As for what words she would use to describe this pregnancy, McGee told ET, "Miracle, beautiful and triumphant."

To anyone who may criticize her or other women and men who decide to add to their family, she says that other voices do not and should not matter so long as the person who is welcoming the baby is happy, healthy and ready for the task they are undertaking.

"It's an individual decision, but be realistic about it. Be realistic about your lifespan -- make provisions," McGee added. "And understand that when you do have a baby at this age, what you should have for them is a lot of wisdom -- and that's the beauty of the situation."

It's something she will remind herself if she and her husband decide to try for another baby after this one, which she says she is 100 percent open to.

"If the 'Most High' allows me to have a sibling with them [this baby], yes, I would do that, I would," she tells ET.

