Sixty and fabulous! Model and actress Brigitte Nielsen celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend with her 5-year-old daughter, Frida, by her side.

"My B-day… thank you ALL," Nielsen captioned a series of photos of herself in a blue off-the-shoulder sundress.

In one pic, Nielsen and Frida are matching in the cute mother-daughter looks as they head out for some birthday celebrations complete with Disney princess gift bags and some chocolate cake.

Nielsen shares Frida with her husband, Mattia Dessì.

In addition to little Frida, Nielsen is also mom to four adult children from previous relationships. Nielsen had son Julian Winding with her first husband, Kasper Winding. She shares her second son, Killian Gastineau, with ex Mark Gastineau. And she shares two sons, Raoul Meyer Jr. and Douglas Meyer, with her ex-husband, Raoul Meyer.

Throughout her career, Nielsen has had several high-profile romances with A-listers, including Sylvester Stallone, whom she was married to from 1985 to 1987. She also had an affair with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1985 while he was in a relationship with Maria Shriver, which he confirmed in 2020. Additionally, she had a high-profile romance with Flavor Flav in 2005 after they met on The Surreal Life. She has been married to Dessì since 2006.

In 2018, Nielsen told ET that little Frida is her "miracle baby."

"Let me tell you, I have been wanting this little girl for 10 years. She is literally a miracle and I want to say to all the women out there, don't you ever give up," she said. "Actually, to men and women, of course, 'cause life is amazing. Someone has to win the lottery; I felt like I did with my little daughter, so thank you very much."

RELATED CONTENT:

Brigitte Nielsen, 55, Gushes Over Her 'Miracle Baby' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Brigitte Nielsen Gushes Over Having a 'Miracle Baby' at 54 (Exclusive)

Brigitte Nielsen Welcomes Fifth Child at Age 54

Brigitte Nielsen Is Pregnant With Fifth Child -- See Her Baby Bump

Related Gallery