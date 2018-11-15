Brigitte Nielsen Gushes Over Having a 'Miracle Baby' at 54 (Exclusive)

Brigitte Nielsen is embracing motherhood all over again in her fifties!

The Danish actress hit the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday night for the Creed II premiere, where she discussed reprising her classic role in the Rocky franchise, Ludmilla Drago, and her 5-month-old daughter.

“I had a miracle little daughter and I am playing the same character, Ludmilla, that I did in Rocky IV 35 years ago!” she told ET at the premiere. “So, life is incredible, you only get one life, so everybody enjoy because life is amazing!”



Nielsen also revealed that Frida’s arrival took years of trying and persistence.



”Let me tell you, I have been wanting this little girl for 10 years. She is literally a miracle and I want to say to all the women out there, don't you ever give up,” she said. “Actually, to men and women, of course, 'cause life is amazing. Someone has to win the lottery; I felt like I did with my little daughter, so thank you very much.”



The 55-year-old actress and her husband, Mattias Dessi, welcomed their daughter in late June. Soon after, she began sharing precious photos of their newborn, including one of her cradling her daughter in the hospital. "Our precious little Frida, our true love," she captioned the image. She's continued sharing intimate moments with the child ever since.

She also has four adult children from previous relationships.



In the upcoming boxing film, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) squares off against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). He is the son of Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) arch rival in Rocky IV, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) -- who killed Adonis's father, Apollo Creed, in the ring -- and his wife, Ludmilla.



Creed II arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.



