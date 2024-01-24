In the wake of Elle King's controversial performance at a tribute to Dolly Parton last Friday, the singer's forthcoming concert appearance has been postponed without explanation.

King, 34, was slated to take the stage at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth on Friday. However, the famed honky tonk venue took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that the show has been postponed nearly eight months, and is now set to take place in September.

"The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24 has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM," the venue shared with fans. "Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!"

King has not addressed the postponement on social media, or provided any reason for the decision. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the venue was not made aware of the change of plans until now, hence the short notice regarding the new date.

The unexpected postponement comes less than a week after the "Ex's & Oh's" singer caused quite a stir with her performance at the Grand Ole Opry, during a birthday tribute for Parton on Friday

King's appearance elicited so much backlash that the historic music organization issued a public apology about the show.

During her part in the tribute show, King declared herself to be "f**king hammered" and flubbed her way through a cover of Parton's "Marry Me."

In a video shared on TikTok from her set, King appears to forget the lyrics to "Marry Me" and sings, "I don’t give a s**t" and "I don't know the lyrics to these things in this f**king town."

According to Variety, she also engaged with hecklers in the audience by saying, "You ain't getting your money back" and "Hi, my name is Elle King and I'm f**king hammered."

King has also not addressed her controversial performance on social media in the wake of the outrage.

