Elle King is getting candid about her wellness journey since becoming a mother. The 34-year-old singer shares that she suffered a state of "deep depression" amid her pregnancy and postpartum journey, and offers a glimpse into her weight loss routine as she strives to be the healthiest version of herself.

King took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video documenting her daily skincare and exercise regimen, issuing a lengthy caption about her experience in the two years since welcoming her son, Lucky, on Sept. 1, 2021.

"Almost 2 years postpartum ! I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5’3 from pregnancy 2021 - now 2023," she wrote. "It doesn’t happen over night. It didn’t even happen in a year for me. In fact, it’s an on going still working towards ever changing goals kinda thing."

King went on to explain that her motive for sharing wasn't vanity, but a desire to shine a light on the impact of physical activity on mental health.

"So why am I sharing this? I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy. I also didn’t even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn’t even sing," she explained. "So I started slow. Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f**king habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger. I add more workouts, I exercise with @pauldominic_ who is basically a body builder. But if you don’t have one of those then YOU have to be your own champion. Find music you like! Ride a bike! Go for a swim! I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it’s so much more. My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body."

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer admits that not every day is perfect, but her overall focus remains on her health. King also clarified that she is not taking any weight loss medication, noting that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome and is pre-diabetic.

"Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW IM HEALTHY," she said. "I can’t believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication. I have PCOS and am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy🤘😇"

Earlier this year, King sparked speculation that she had split from her fiancé, Dan Tooker, after four years together when she wore a jacket emblazoned with the word "Single" during her performance at the 2023 Stagecoach Music Festival. The pair met in 2019, at Tooker's Boston tattoo shop, and welcomed their son, Lucky, in September 2021.

"I do love love, I think that love is a beautiful thing. All I can say is that me and my family are really happy and my kid is doing well and I feel great. So, that's what life looks like for me right now," King told ET when asked about the state of her relationship in June.

While she said she appreciated those rooting for her to have love, King added, "I think maybe if we shifted and say rooting for love for myself, I think that's a nice little twist."

She also hinted at new music on the horizon.

"There's always new music on the way for me, I'm constantly making music," King said. "I love my son and I love music, those are my driving forces."

