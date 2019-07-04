Elle King Engaged to Boyfriend Jim -- See the Ring!

Congrats are in order for Elle King!

The "Ex’s & Oh’s” singer revealed via Instagram on Wednesday (the same day as her 30th birthday) that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Jim.

"Happy birthday to me!" she captioned a Boomerang of her hand, showing off the pretty new sparkler. "I said YES!"

While Elle and Jim have kept most of the details of their relationship private, he first appeared on her Instagram in a photo posted last July. The two have reportedly been dating since April 2018.

This is the second marriage for Elle, as she was previously married to Andrew Ferguson in February 2016. The two divorced in May 2017.

Last October, ET surprised Elle in our Los Angeles studios by having her father, Rob Schneider, crash her interview. He took over and interviewed his daughter about her latest album, Shake the Spirit, and the various challenges she's faced while trying to make it big in the industry.

"I want people to know that it was a very broken and sad person who made this and at the end of it there is a message of love that comes through," King explained. "I'm better from it. It's OK to feel broken. You can and will get better."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Elle King Gets Surprised by Dad Rob Schneider in Tear-Jerking Interview (Exclusive)

Elle King Opens Up About Secret Marriage and Recent Separation: 'My Soul Aches, I Am Lost'

Elle King Says She 'Skipped Out' on Her Wedding, Went to an Eagles of Death Metal Show Instead

Related Gallery