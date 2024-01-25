In the wake of Elle King's controversial performance at a tribute to Dolly Parton last Friday, the singer's forthcoming concert appearances have been postponed and rescheduled.

On Thursday, King took to her Instagram Story to share a host of new dates for shows in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Texas.

"Your tickets will be valid for the new dates," a caption read. "If you can't make the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!"

According to the graphic, the "Can't Be Loved" singer's next show is March 21 at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Indiana.

Following that show, King is set to take the stage March 22 at the Genesee Theatre in Illinois, followed by back-to-back performances on March 29 and 30 at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris. Michigan.

The next date is the rescheduled date for her show at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, which was scheduled for Friday. However, the famed honky tonk venue took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that the show has been postponed nearly eight months, and is now set to take place in September.

"The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24 has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM," the venue shared with fans. "Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!"

King, 34, has not addressed the postponements on social media, or provided any reason for the decision.

The unexpected postponements comes less than a week after the "Ex's & Oh's" singer caused quite a stir with her performance at the Grand Ole Opry, during a birthday tribute for Parton on Friday

King's appearance elicited so much backlash that the historic music organization issued a public apology about the show.

During her part in the tribute show, King declared herself to be "f**king hammered" and flubbed her way through a cover of Parton's "Marry Me."

In a video shared on TikTok from her set, King appears to forget the lyrics to "Marry Me" and sings, "I don’t give a s**t" and "I don't know the lyrics to these things in this f**king town."

According to Variety, she also engaged with hecklers in the audience by saying, "You ain't getting your money back" and "Hi, my name is Elle King and I'm f**king hammered."

King has also not addressed her controversial performance on social media in the wake of the outrage.

