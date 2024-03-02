Elle King returned to the stage for the first time since creating the wrong kind of buzz with her drunken birthday tribute to Dolly Parton.

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer performed live Friday at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona. She belted out some fan favorites while appearing to be in good spirits. According to Kyle Richards' Instagram Story, which was reposted by the 34-year-old singer, Rob Schneider proudly watched his daughter perform as he stood to the side of the stage.

In video obtained by TMZ, King could be seen chugging a bottle of water. According to the outlet, fans noticed she kept a bottled water within arms reach throughout the performance.

It's the first time King's hit the stage since Jan. 19 at Nashville's famed Grand Ole Opry, where she declared herself to be "f***ing hammered" and botched her way through a cover of Parton's "Marry Me." Parton was celebrating her 78th birthday.

Fans took to social media to share their displeasure with the performance, and even the Grand Ole Opry was compelled to issue an apology in a reply to a tweet being critical of King's performance that night.

"We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."

In video later shared on social media, King forgets the lyrics to "Marry me" and sings, "I don't give a s**t." and "I don't know the lyrics to these things in this f***ing town."

Not helping matters, Variety also reported that she engaged with hecklers in the audience. She purportedly told one attendee, "You ain't getting your money back," while telling another, "Hi, my name is Elle King and I'm f***ing hammered."

King never publicly addressed the performance, and it's unclear if she did so Friday in Tempe.

