Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are a Stylish Duo as They Hang With Their Famous Friends

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi had quite the swanky date night!

The duo was spotted at the Restoration Hardware x General Public launch in Los Angeles on Wednesday. DeGeneres was there to support her wife of nearly 10 years, who is the co-founder and CEO of art company General Public.

While de Rossi opted for an all-white look with partially sheer pants, DeGeneres sported a plaid jacket, dark tie and light gray pants for the special occasion.

The duo didn't party alone, though. It was a star-studded affair with celebs including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Musicians and reality stars only made up a portion of the guest list. Actresses January Jones and Ellen Pompeo also attended.

The couple returned from a trip to Africa last month, which was part of de Rossi's gift to DeGeneres for her 60th birthday in January. On a February episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former Scandal star went into detail about the reasons behind the generous — and charitable — gift.

"For your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian [Fossey], together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund," de Rossi said on the show. "Ellen, you will carry on Dian's legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda. Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy birthday!"

DeGeneres was both emotional and beyond grateful for the thoughtful gift.

"It’s the best gift," she said through tears. "I’ve always said -- and when we got married, Portia’s line was, 'It’s good to be loved; it’s profound to be understood' -- and, she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me. So, I love you."

Check out the tearjerker moment:

