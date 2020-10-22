Ellen DeGeneres Debuts New Hairstyle on Her Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres has a new look! During this week's episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 62-year-old host debuted a new hairstyle.

After sporting her signature blonde pixie cut for years, DeGeneres has opted for a new, pushed-back look as of late.

DeGeneres' new style is remarkably similar to one her wife, Portia de Rossi, sported as recently as January 2020, when they attended the Golden Globes together.

DeGeneres' new look debuted about one month after the 18th season of her talk show premiered. During the first episode of the season, the host addressed the allegation that her show has a "toxic" work environment, a claim that was first made public over the summer.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in part. "I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, I am Ellen DeGeneres."

"... I am the boss of 270 people. Two hundred and seventy people who help make this show what it is. Two hundred and seventy people who I am so grateful for. All I want is for every single one of them to be happy and to be proud to work here," she added. "My hope is that we can still be a place of happiness and joy. I still want to be the one hour a day that people can go to escape and laugh. I want to continue to help all of the people that we help every day. And I'm committed to making this the best season that we have ever had."

