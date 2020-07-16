Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have said goodbye to a loyal companion. The 62-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Thursday to share a touching wedding photo of her and her actress wife with their dog, Wolf, on their wedding day.

In the sweet photo, de Rossi is holding Wolf while DeGeneres gives him a kiss.

"Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf," DeGeneres captioned the shot. "He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him."

Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf. He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him. pic.twitter.com/EpkqqqaSSp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 16, 2020

DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot at their home in Los Angeles in August 2008.

DeGeneres is a longtime animal lover who has multiple dogs and cats. In September 2019, the couple welcomed a new rescue puppy named Mrs. Wallis Browning to the family. She convinced other stars like Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner to adopt dogs from the same litter.

The comedian and her wife also share dogs Augie and Kid as well as cats Charlie, George, and Chairman.

