Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Jason Sudeikis' 'Mellen' Spoof From 'SNL'

Ellen DeGeneres has no problem with spoofs on herself and her show! The 63-year-old comedian and talk show host speaks out on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show about Jason Sudeikis' recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig -- specifically the sketch "Mellen" where the comedian portrayed a male version of DeGeneres.

"Portia [de Rossi] and I were sitting at home watching, as we do every Saturday night, and we're on our couch. We're trying to get rid of this wine that was stuck in a bottle," DeGeneres quips of herself and her wife. "And suddenly we're watching a sketch that comes up with Jason Sudeikis dressed like the male version of me, and it was a parody on my show. They called it 'Mellen.' It was hilarious."

She then plays a clip from the sketch before noting, "I would actually watch that show. You know, we should do that. After we finish this season. We should do a show like that. I love it. I'm flattered by that."

DeGeneres even has a proposal for Sudeikis, who is currently at work on season 3 of his hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

"Jason, when you're done with Ted Lasso, we should do this show," she says of Mellen. "And if you're a studio executive, you know what they say, 'When you have an Ellen, make Mellen.'"

DeGeneres is currently filming her final season of her talk show after 19 seasons.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Gives Advice to Ellen DeGeneres About Ending Her Daytime Talk Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'SNL': Jason Sudeikis' Devil Pokes Fun At Colin Jost's Marriage

'SNL': Jason Sudeikis' 2012 Joe Biden Returns for Epic Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis Brings Ted Lasso Positivity in Delightful 'SNL' Promo

Related Gallery