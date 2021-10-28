Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Jason Sudeikis' 'Mellen' Spoof on 'Saturday Night Live'
Ellen DeGeneres has no problem with spoofs! On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 63-year-old comedian reacts to Jason Sudeikis' recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig -- specifically the sketch "Mellen," where he portrayed a male version of DeGeneres.
"Portia [de Rossi] and I were sitting at home watching, as we do every Saturday night, and we're on our couch. We're trying to get rid of this wine that was stuck in a bottle," DeGeneres quips of herself and her wife. "And suddenly we're watching a sketch that comes up with Jason Sudeikis dressed like the male version of me, and it was a parody on my show. They called it 'Mellen.' It was hilarious."
She then plays a clip from the sketch before noting, "I would actually watch that show. You know, we should do that. After we finish this season. We should do a show like that. I love it. I'm flattered by that."
DeGeneres even has a proposal for Sudeikis, who is gearing up for season 3 of his hit Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso.
"Jason, when you're done with Ted Lasso, we should do this show," she says of Mellen. "And if you're a studio executive, you know what they say, 'When you have an Ellen, make Mellen.'"
DeGeneres is currently filming her final season of her talk show after 19 seasons.
