News

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Jason Sudeikis' 'Mellen' Spoof on 'Saturday Night Live'

By Rachel McRady‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
23:02

‘Saturday Night Live’: Jason Sudeikis' 'Devil' Mocks Colin Jost …

02:03

Watch Kim Kardashian Record Her 'Saturday Night Live' Rap in the…

03:01

Watch Rami Malek and Pete Davidson Play Each Other on ‘Saturday …

03:48

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on ‘…

23:53

Kim Kardashian Preps for 'SNL' Debut, Justin Bieber Wants to Hav…

04:18

Kim Kardashian Plays Sister Kourtney and Jokes About Kanye West …

02:50

'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…

03:04

'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…

03:01

Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…

02:20

Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions

00:55

Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…

00:35

Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…

03:14

‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…

01:18

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: H.E.R. & Robert Pattinson Tal…

03:15

Michael Michele Talks Reimagining ‘Dynasty’s Dominique Deveraux …

03:51

Britney Spears Has ‘a Lot of Healing to Do’ After Dad’s Suspensi…

02:38

Watch the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 Explosive Trailer

10:55

Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …

02:06

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards on Reuniting in ‘Halloween Ki…

Ellen DeGeneres has no problem with spoofs! On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 63-year-old comedian reacts to Jason Sudeikis' recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig -- specifically the sketch "Mellen," where he portrayed a male version of DeGeneres. 

"Portia [de Rossi] and I were sitting at home watching, as we do every Saturday night, and we're on our couch. We're trying to get rid of this wine that was stuck in a bottle," DeGeneres quips of herself and her wife. "And suddenly we're watching a sketch that comes up with Jason Sudeikis dressed like the male version of me, and it was a parody on my show. They called it 'Mellen.' It was hilarious."

She then plays a clip from the sketch before noting, "I would actually watch that show. You know, we should do that. After we finish this season. We should do a show like that. I love it. I'm flattered by that."

DeGeneres even has a proposal for Sudeikis, who is gearing up for season 3 of his hit Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso

"Jason, when you're done with Ted Lasso, we should do this show," she says of Mellen. "And if you're a studio executive, you know what they say, 'When you have an Ellen, make Mellen.'" 

DeGeneres is currently filming her final season of her talk show after 19 seasons. 

RELATED CONTENT:

'SNL': Jason Sudeikis' Devil Pokes Fun At Colin Jost's Marriage

'SNL': Jason Sudeikis' 2012 Joe Biden Returns for Epic Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis Brings Ted Lasso Positivity in Delightful 'SNL' Promo

Related Gallery