Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19. The 62-year-old TV personality revealed the news on Instagram Thursday, writing that, though she's tested positive for the virus, she's "feeling fine right now."

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," she wrote.

The talk show host told her fans that she'll "see you all again after the holidays," before concluding by writing, "please stay healthy and safe." She signed her message, "Love, Ellen."

Amid controversy at The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- allegations that the program was a "toxic" work environment surfaced over the summer -- the host welcomed a limited studio audience back to the set at the end of October.

DeGeneres has since apologized to those affected by the show's allegedly "toxic" work environment and said she hopes it "can still be a place of happiness and joy."

DeGeneres' COVID-19 news comes amid rising coronavirus numbers across the country and renewed stay-at-home orders, including one in Los Angeles County, which will remain in effect until at least Dec. 28.

CBS Los Angeles wrote on Wednesday that Los Angeles County health officials had reported 9,243 newly confirmed cases and 75 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 475,271 cases and 8,075 deaths. The Southern California region’s adjusted ICU bed availability had dropped to 9 percent, the outlet reported.

