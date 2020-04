Tensions are high between siblings in the Pompeo/Ivery house! Ellen Pompeo shared a funny clip of her 5-year-old daughter, Sienna, expressing her frustrations over her 3-year-old brother, Eli.

"He's so annoying and it's just, he keeps testing me. Eli, he keeps testing me," an annoyed Sienna says in the clip. "Even when I was four, he was keep testing me. Even now I'm five, he was still testing me. So every day he tests me."

"What should we do about it?" Pompeo asks her daughter.

"We should separate," Sienna declares.

"That's a great idea, separate. That's a very good idea, I like that idea," Pompeo agrees.

"Social distancing 101 from Sienna May 😷#micdrop," the actress captioned the cute clip.

The 50-year-old Grey's Anatomy star shares Sienna, Eli, and 10-year-old daughter Stella with her husband, Chris Ivery.

Though her kiddos may be getting stir crazy while in quarantine, Pompeo, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey for 17 seasons on Grey's Anatomy, has also taken the time to urge others to stay home and self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I've had too many phone calls and emails from doctors and nurse friends of mine, even the governor of New York, his office called me today to ask me to help once again get the word out for everybody to please stay home," Pompeo told her fans on Instagram last week. "Please, the healthcare professionals, the doctors, the nurses, anyone who works in a hospital, they're at their wit's end and now they're starting to die. We're not doing enough. Everybody, just please stay home."

For more from stars in quarantine, watch the clip below:

