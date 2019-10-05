Ellie Kemper Gives Birth to Second Child -- See Her Sweet Announcement

Ellie Kemper is a mom of two!

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidtleading lady took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she had given birth to her second child with husband Michael Koman on Sept. 5. Kemper posted a photo of herself holding her already-one-month old baby boy, named Matthew.

"Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew! He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He’s a good boy. ❤️❤️," she captioned the sweet snap. Kemper's friends and fans quickly took to the comments section to congratulate her.

ET confirmed that The Office alum was expecting her second child in June. Kemper and Koman got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son James, in 2016.

Kemper isn't the only Hollywood mom to recently have a baby. On Friday, outlets reported that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also welcomed their third child about two months ago.

For more on the news, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent': Young LED Dance Group Snag Golden Buzzer From Guest Judge Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper Pregnant With Second Child

EXCLUSIVE: 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Star Ellie Kemper Gushes Over Son James, Shares Adorable First Photo

Related Gallery