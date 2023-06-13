Elliot Page Recalls Having Stress-Induced Shingles While Filming 'Inception': 'I Felt Out of Place'
Elliot Page admits he had a hard time filming one of his biggest roles.
In an excerpt from his memoir, Pageboy, via The Independent, the 36-year-old actor revealed that he felt "out of place" while filming 2010's Inception -- which led to a shingles flare-up that "popped out of my spine."
"Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place...I did not understand the role I found myself in," Page wrote, noting that he felt that way as a result of working with "a cast full of cis men."
The film was directed by Christopher Nolan and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy.
Though he had no problems with the men on the set, the Juno star said he thought he would be recast by another famous actor at the time.
"For the first two weeks of the film, I joked I would be recast with Keira Knightley, and rightfully so," he wrote.
Page came out as trans in 2020. In his book, the actor speaks about his rise from child stardom and opens up about his journey transitioning from female to male and the struggles the transgender actor has faced throughout his life.
Inside the memoir, Page writes he was a victim of abuse and grooming, saying an unnamed director "groomed" him as a teenager. Page also admits to a secret relationship with Kate Mara, and claims he and his Juno co-star, Olivia Thirlby, "started having sex all the time" after an intense makeout session while filming the 2007 coming-of-age dramedy.
