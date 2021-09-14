Elliot Page arrived at the 2021 Met Gala making a significant style statement.

The 34-year-old actor made his way down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday looking sharp in a Balenciaga black suit and sneakers -- but it was the green rose that he sported on his lapel that got fans' attention.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity, and Page, who came out as transgender in December, seemed to stay on theme.

A number of fans believe the green rose he wore might be a tribute to Oscar Wilde, who first came to America in 1882 and often wore a green carnation on his suit jackets. The story goes that the famous author started the trend by asking a few friends to wear the flower.

"The green carnation became a queer symbol in 1892 when Oscar Wilde instructed a handful of his friends to wear them on their lapels to the opening night of his comedy Lady Windermere's Fan," wrote Sarah Prager in an essay posted on JStor. "From then on, wearing a green carnation on your lapel was a secret, subtle hint that you were a man who loved other men."

According to Oscar Wilde Tours' website, who use the flower as their symbol, the green carnation was interesting to Wilde because he was "playing with one of his favorite ideas: that nature should imitate art, and not the reverse."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The only plain black tux I will praise with the Oscar Wilde inspired green flower 🧎🧎 Elliot Page I love you pic.twitter.com/EqMLVcY2UA — Quinn (@quinn_lawlor) September 13, 2021

In April, Page sat down for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and reflected on the emotional challenges of coming out as transgender.

"It’s this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing, and it also is just sort of the experience of, oh, there I am! Like, oh, there I am!" he explained. "And a part of me was like, oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?"

Page credited "society" with making his transition and coming out so challenging, sharing, "You and I talked about this on the Zoom, just sort of this newfound energy because it is such a freeing, freeing experience."

Be sure to keep up with all of ET's Met Gala 2021 coverage as the Met's exhibition will open on Sept. 18, and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian: The Met Gala’s Reigning MVPs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lil Nas X Wows In Elaborate Met Gala Debut With Multiple Outfits

Elliot Page to Develop Scripted and Unscripted Projects With UCP

Elliot Page On How 'But I'm A Cheerleader' Helped Him In His Youth

Related Gallery