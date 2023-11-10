Elon Musk Says He Approves of Darren Aronofsky Directing His Biopic

Elon Musk is getting the biopic treatment. The controversial tech billionaire's story will be adapted into a film based on Walter Isaacson's book, Elon Musk, and directed and produced by Darren Aronofsky, multiple outlets report.

Isaacson's Steve Jobs was previously adapted into a 2015 movie of the same name starring Michael Fassbender. As for Aronofsky, the Oscar-nominee previously directed Black Swan, The Whale and Requiem for a Dream.

A24 landed the bidding war for the project, the outlets reported.

Musk has signed off on the film and its director, tweeting, "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."

Puck was first to report the movie news.

Musk, a dad to 11, is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. Last year, he bought Twitter, becoming its CEO. He's since changed the social media site's name to X and stepped down as CEO, maintaining the role of executive chairman and chief technology officer.

