Mark Zuckerberg Says It's Time to 'Move On' Amid Elon Musk Fight Talks

Mark Zuckerberg is ready to call off his highly-anticipated fight with fellow tech CEO Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg took to Threads, and later his Instagram Story Sunday, to announce that he's ready to "move on" from talks surrounding the pair's upcoming face-off in Italy, and slammed the SpaceX head for not being serious about getting in the ring.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity," Zuckerberg wrote referencing UFC head, Dana White's role in turning the fight into a charity event.

The Meta CEO claims Musk not only isn't serious about the fight but won't confirm a date and now reportedly needs surgery before taking on Zuckerberg.

"Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me," he continued. "Otherwise, time to move on."

For now, Zuckerberg, 39, said he's "going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

instagram.com/zuck

Zuckerberg's announcement comes less than two months after Musk, 52, tweeted an invitation to Zuckerberg for a cage fight, first proposing it take place at the Vegas Octagon. Musk has since revealed that the fight would be taking place in Rome, and on Friday, revealed that a location for the match had been secured.

In a series of tweets shared by Musk, the X (previously known as Twitter) owner, said he has spoken to both Italy's prime minister and its culture minister about facing off with Zuckerberg at an "epic" location in Rome.

"They have agreed on an epic location," Musk wrote. "Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all."

However, the capital Rome, and its iconic Colosseum -- where legendary Gladiator fights were held in ancient times, and the fight was once rumored to be taking place -- has been ruled out.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Musk said all proceeds from the fight will go to veterans and pediatric hospitals in Italy. In the same series of tweets, Musk revealed he injured his shoulder and needs surgery. He noted that the recovery process, however, would take a few months, ruling out a fight for any time in the near future.

I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.



However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Zuckerberg, who has been in jiu-jitsu training long before Musk's invite, spoke out following Musk's tweets Saturday and said nothing has been agreed upon in regard to the purported match.

"I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me," Zuckerberg wrote. "Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

He added, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

