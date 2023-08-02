Mark Zuckerberg has quite the appetite!

The Facebook founder took to Threads -- his latest social media platform -- where he replied to a post from McDonald's asking if their followers wanted anything from the famous fast-food chain.

"20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?" Zuckerberg replied, giving followers a look at his huge Mickey D's order.

MMA fighter, Mike Davis jokingly chastised Zuckerberg's order, reminding the tech CEO that he's currently in training for his reported fight with Elon Musk.

"You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂," Davis wrote.

"Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity," Zuckerberg replied, revealing his massive 4,000 calorie-a-day diet. "And it's so delicious..."

Zuckerberg's McDonald's confession comes just weeks after he showed off his fit physique.

In a new picture shared by UFC champion Israel Adesanya, the 39-year-old put his abs and arm muscles on display following an intense training session.

"🏆🏆🏆 No fugazi with Mark 🦈 This is Serious Business," Adesanya wrote.

In the pic, the tech giant stands in-between Adesanya and fellow UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski. All three men, fresh from training, standing shirtless in shorts.

Zuckerberg took to the comments to celebrate the session, writing, "It was an honor to train with you guys!"

The new pics of Zuckerberg's training session come as he and former Twitter (X) CEO, Elon Musk, have traded jabs via social media -- challenging each other to a UFC fight.

In June, while responding to messages about Zuckerberg's plans to release his Twitter-like app (Threads), Musk responded to a user who suggested they fight it out.

"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," the South African billionaire wrote.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg echoed his sentiments in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

"Send me location," he wrote. The conversation even got the attention of UFC President Dana White. As for if fans will ever see the two in the ring, that remains to be seen.

Zuckerberg has been in training long before Musk's invite though, recently celebrating a win during his Brazilian jiu-jitsu match.

