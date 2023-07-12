The gray T-shirt is off, and Mark Zuckerberg is showing off his physique.

In a new picture shared by UFC champion Israel Adesanya, the Facebook founder puts his abs and arm muscles on display following an intense training session.

"🏆🏆🏆 No fugazi with Mark 🦈 This is Serious Business," Adesanya wrote.

In the pic, the tech giant stands in-between Adesanya and fellow UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski. All three men, fresh from a training, stand shirtless in shorts.

Zuckerberg took to the comments to celebrate the session, writing, "It was an honor to train with you guys!"

In videos shared on his Instagram Story, the the 39-year-old Meta CEO is seen wakeboarding while showing off his arms as he has on a support vest.

The new pics of Zuckerberg's training session come as he and former Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, have traded jabs via social media -- challenging each other to a UFC fight.

In June, while responding to messages about Zuckerberg's plans to release Threads, an app that would function like Twitter, Musk chimed in to a user who suggested they fight it out.

"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," the South African billionaire wrote.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg echoed his sentiments on a since-deleted Instagram Story.

"Send me location," he wrote. The conversation got the attention of UFC president Dana White.

Zuckerberg, who shares three daughters with wife Pricilla Chan, recently celebrated a win during his Brazilian jiu-jitsu match. In May, Zuckerberg took to Facebook to share the news.

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," he wrote next to a series of pictures from the match. "Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Threads Launches, Mark Zuckerberg Claims More Than 10 Million Signups

Elon Musk Reacts Amid Outrage Over Temporary Daily Twitter Limitations

Linda Yaccarino to Replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO

Did Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg Have A Karaoke Date? This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery