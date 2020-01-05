The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been moved by Elton John and Bernie Taupin's "I’m Gonna Love Me Again"!

John took home his first-ever Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the Rocketman single on Sunday night.

"Thank you to all my fellow nominees, who are all great songwriters. It is very humbling," John said during his acceptance speech. "Everyone involved in this film... it was one of the most emotional moments of my life. It's the first time I've ever won an award with [Taupin] ever. We never won a GRAMMY. We never won anything together except for this, and I am so happy."

Taupin, John's longtime writing partner, added that "I’m Gonna Love Me Again" wasn't just a song for the Dexter Fletcher-helmed biopic.

"This is really sweet, because this is not just about a song we wrote for a movie," Taupin shared. "This is a song we wrote for a movie which deals with our relationship, and it's a relationship that doesn't happen much in this town. It's a 52-year-old marriage, so, thank you."



This marked John's fifth Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. His last nomination was in 2012, when he was up for "Hello Hello" from the Gnomeo & Juliet soundtrack.

The song beat out Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" from the widely panned Cats, Beyoncé's "Spirit" from The Lion King, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II, and "Stand Up" from Harriet.





