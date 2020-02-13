Emilio Estevez Returning for 'The Mighty Ducks' Series on Disney Plus

Emilio Estevez is revisiting his beloved role as Coach Gordon Bombay in the new Disney+ original series, The Mighty Ducks.

The 10-episode series is based on the hit '90s franchise, which aside from Estevez, also starred Joshua Jackson, Kenan Thompson and more. Estevez will also serve as an executive producer on the show, which is set to premiere later this year on the streaming service.

In a statement on Thursday, 57-year-old Estevez said he couldn't be happier to revisit the role.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez says. "And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

Joining Estevez in the new series is Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham and Good Boys star Brady Noon. According to a press release, the series is set in present-day Minnesota, and the Mighty Ducks have "evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team." After Evan (Noon) is cut from the team, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), build their own team of misfits to challenge the "cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports" with the help of Bombay.

Agnes Chu, senior vice president of Content at Disney+, says in a statement, "It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist. For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we're excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world."

The Mighty Ducks, which tells the story of a self-centered lawyer (Estevez) sentenced to community service coaching a youth hockey team, was a surprise hit in 1992 and spawned two sequels -- 1994's D2: The Mighty Ducks and 1996's D3: The Mighty Ducks. Jackson, who played Bombay's protege, Charlie Conway, starred in all three films.

Back in 2014, Jackson told Time that he would be interested in reviving his role in a possible fourth film.

"I feel like a fourth film should happen, and if there was space for any of the original kids that come back and have a role, I would be surprised that anybody didn’t want to do it," he said at the time. "The next generation should have its own version. Not that we need to come back as adults, but I hope my kids grow up and play pickup hockey and I hope that they have their own movies like my generation had those movies. In that way, yeah, of course, I'd be a part of something like that."

It appears the cast still keeps in touch. Last January, a few of the cast members, including Thompson, reunited at a hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Disney has been making headlines for revisiting its iconic franchises. On Wednesday, ET learned that 66-year-old Rick Moranis will be returning in Disney's upcoming Shrunk, a reboot of 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Moranis, who also starred in memorable films like Ghostbusters and Little Giants, took a long break from acting after his wife, Ann, died of breast cancer in 1997.

