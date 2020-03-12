Considering they are simply the cutest couple, we have always imagined that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski had a picture-perfect wedding day.



The pair will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July, and while Blunt was visiting the Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, Corden brought up her nuptials, which he said he considered to be "a gorgeous, spectacular wedding."



That didn't stop the late-night talk show host from asking if there was anything she would change about that day, and it turns out, there is one thing she'd redo.



"I got a bad spray tan," the 37-year-old actress admitted. "I would probably change that. 'Cause I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin tones."



"What kind of spray tan was it?" Corden asked.



"It was do-it-yourself -- I was on a budget on my wedding day, I don't know why," she explained. "It was a bit patchy. And it stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you stink and have a spray tan..."



"I was wearing white, just seeping orange," she added. "Oh, it was terrible."

After meeting in 2008, the pair got engaged in 2009 and wed the following year at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. The collaborators -- whose new film, A Quiet Place Part II, just saw its release date postponed due to coronavirus concerns -- now share two beautiful daughters, Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3, and also know how to make us all swoon with their sweetness whenever they hit red carpets.

And at least Blunt's not on a budget anymore if she and Krasinski decide to renew their wedding vows!

