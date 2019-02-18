John Krasinski may not have gone home with an award at Sunday’s Writers Guild Awards, but he and wife, Emily Blunt, definitely dominated the red carpet!

The spouses of eight years wowed in matching tuxedo looks at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Blunt, 35, rocked an epic black Dolce & Gabbana suit with a baroque print and an oversized wavy bow. She paired the chic menswear look with pointy black Jimmy Choo heels, sweeping her blonde locks up into a bun.

Krasinski, 39, looked dapper in a velvet suit jacket and bowtie.

The Quiet Place screenwriter was nominated for Original Screenplay at the awards, but lost out to the film Eighth Grade.

Blunt recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her leading role in A Quiet Place, saying in her speech, “I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

Krasinski is currently working on a sequel to the horror film. Watch the clip below for more:

