Emily Blunt is clarifying a comment she made while recalling a memorable on-set interaction with Tom Cruise. The 39-year-old actress was a guest on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast and shared how her Edge of Tomorrow co-star reacted when she cried on the set of the 2014 sci-fi flick.

The moment happened when Blunt first tried on her nearly 85-pound costume.

"It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn't know what to do," she recalled. "[Tom] just stared at me. I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry. I said, 'I'm just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'"

"He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?'" Blunt continued, before noting that she laughed off the comment and continued with the "intense" training the shoot demanded.

After the podcast was released and her on-set story started getting picked up by news outlets, Blunt gave a statement to E! News clarifying her remarks, noting that they were "taken literally and absurdly out of context."

"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me," she said. "It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom."

Back when they were promoting the movie, Blunt joked to ET that she and Cruise "just peed our pants" while wearing the costume, adding, "It was real in the trenches."

"We did laugh a lot, even in the trenches," Cruise added. "We were there in the dirt, and the sweat, and the blood. We had a lot of fun doing that."

