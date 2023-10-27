Ashley Park and Paul Forman's on-screen romance in Emily in Paris might have trickled into their real life.

The co-stars have fans speculating if they're dating like their characters, Mindy Chen and Nicolas de Léon, in the Netflix series. The two have been spending some time together and were recently seen cozying up to one another.

On Wednesday, Park and Forman attended The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner at Holloway House in West Hollywood, California, and an eyewitness tells People that they were holding hands. They also posed together at the event and sat next to one another during the dinner.

Park stood out in a brown sequin, cut-out dress, while Forman wore a white T-shirt, white sneakers and black slacks that matched his blazer.

Earlier this month, Park also posted a pic of her hand on Forman's lap during a trip to Paris, France. She captioned the post, "breakfast at tiffanys or nightcap at @kilianparis? 🥐🍸"

Neither Park nor Forman have confirmed if they're an item off-screen, but fans can catch their on-screen chemistry in season 3 of Emily in Paris, which is streaming on Netflix.

