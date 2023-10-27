News

'Emily in Paris' Co-Stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman Spark Romance Rumors After They're Spotted Holding Hands

By Jackie Willis
Published: 1:39 PM PDT, October 27, 2023

The two play love interests in the Netflix series.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman's on-screen romance in Emily in Paris might have trickled into their real life. 

The co-stars have fans speculating if they're dating like their characters, Mindy Chen and Nicolas de Léon, in the Netflix series. The two have been spending some time together and were recently seen cozying up to one another.

On Wednesday, Park and Forman attended The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner at Holloway House in West Hollywood, California, and an eyewitness tells People that they were holding hands. They also posed together at the event and sat next to one another during the dinner. 

Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Park stood out in a brown sequin, cut-out dress, while Forman wore a white T-shirt, white sneakers and black slacks that matched his blazer. 

Jenna Nicole, Paul Forman, Ashley Park and Clayton Hawkins. - Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Park also posted a pic of her hand on Forman's lap during a trip to Paris, France. She captioned the post, "breakfast at tiffanys or nightcap at @kilianparis? 🥐🍸"

Neither Park nor Forman have confirmed if they're an item off-screen, but fans can catch their on-screen chemistry in season 3 of Emily in Paris, which is streaming on Netflix. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Lily Collins on Future of ‘Emily in Paris’ and Secret Co-Star Ashley Park Made Her Keep (Exclusive)
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Will Have 'Twists' and a New Destination

TV

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Will Have 'Twists' and a New Destination

Lily Collins Shares Predictions for the Future of 'Emily in Paris'

TV

Lily Collins Shares Predictions for the Future of 'Emily in Paris'

'Emily In Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Ditches His Suits for a Skirt

News

'Emily In Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Ditches His Suits for a Skirt

How to Recreate Your Favorite Outfits from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Fashion

How to Recreate Your Favorite Outfits from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

'Emily in Paris' Cast Reacts to Season 3 Pregnancy Shocker

TV

'Emily in Paris' Cast Reacts to Season 3 Pregnancy Shocker

Related Photos
'Emily in Paris': Fashion Throughout the Seasons
16 Photos
'Emily in Paris': Fashion Throughout the Seasons

Tags: