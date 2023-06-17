'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Will Have 'Unexpected Twists' and a New Destination
Lily Collins has Emily in Paris on the brain!
Filming for season 4 of the Netflix series may be delayed at the moment due to the writers' strike, but Collins shared juicy tidbits for what will be coming when cameras eventually begin rolling in a new video released during Netflix's Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.
"We are getting ready for season 4 of Emily in Paris and are so excited to see what's next for Emily. It's safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise! It does not end there," the actress and producer teased in the video, acknowledging that "answers" will be given for all the major cliffhangers last season left off on, including whether Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) will finally get together.
But Collins couldn't leave without dropping one intriguing tease for the upcoming season: a new European destination!
"What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama in store for you all," she hinted. "Emily is going to have to decide if everything she's ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."
Au revoir Paris... ciao Roma!
Watch the Emily in Paris teaser video below.
Earlier this year, Collins discussed the future of Emily in Paris following a dramatic season that culminated in a surprising pregnancy, a heartbreaking breakup and a long-awaited love confession -- and may have possibly alluded to a move to Italy.
"I just know, obviously, the many cliffhangers, and there's multiple ways in which it could go," she told ET in April. "I just know that there's gonna be obviously more drama, more laughs and more fashion and more travel."
The first three seasons of Emily in Paris are streaming now on Netflix.
