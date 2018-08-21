Who knew one quaint little shop could cause so much drama? Florence Green (played by Emily Mortimer) learns as much in The Bookshop, when she opens a bookstore in a conservative English town and makes a powerful foe in the local grand dame, Violet Gamart (Patricia Clarkson).

In this exclusive clip, Florence finds an ally in widowed bibliophile Edmund Brundish (Bill Nighy), who attempts to set her right over tea after Florence suggests that Violet means well.

"Means well? Violet Gamart? That harpy," Edmund scoffs. "What she wants is an arts center. Now, I ask you: what the hell does this damn village need with an arts center? And how could art have a center? But she's got it into her head that it does and that's the reason she wants to get rid of you, and she won't stop until she does."

The Bookshop is adapted from Penelope Fitzgerald's novel of the same name by writer-director Isabel Coixet (Learning to Drive) and opens in theaters on Aug. 24.

Watch the trailer for The Bookshop:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"England, 1959. Free-spirited widow Florence Green (Emily Mortimer) risks everything to open a bookshop in a conservative East Anglian coastal town. While bringing about a surprising cultural awakening through works by Ray Bradbury and Nabokov, she earns the polite but ruthless opposition of a local grand dame (Patricia Clarkson) and the support and affection of a reclusive book loving widower (Bill Nighy). As Florence’s obstacles amass and bear suspicious signs of a local power struggle, she is forced to ask: is there a place for a bookshop in a town that may not want one?"

