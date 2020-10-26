Congrats are in order for Emily Ratajkowski! The model and actress announced on Monday that she is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski shared the exciting news via a Vogue cover shoot which she shared on Instagram. "Grateful & growing 👼 Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover," she captioned the digital cover, which features the headline, "Emily Ratajkowski: Why I Don't Want to Reveal the Gender of My Child."

The mother-to-be also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her showcasing her bump in intimate shots at home and for a nude photo shoot. "I’ll cherish this video as long as I live," she captioned the clip, which was directed by Lena Dunham.

"I dreamed of you for the first time the other night," Ratajkowski says to her unborn child in the video. "We are wondering who you will be."

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard announced their surprise nuptials in February 2018, just a few weeks after they went public with their relationship. She opened up to ET about married life later that year, saying, "More than anything, it's just nice to be with someone you love."

