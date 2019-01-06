A day before the Golden Globes, celebrities turned heads at the 12th annual Art of Elysium celebration.

The special event, featuring Michael Muller's Heaven, took place in Los Angeles on Saturday night, bringing out stylish stars such as Emily Ratajkowski in a blazing red gown designed by Dundas, as well as an angelic-looking Jennifer Garner in a black Gucci dress with a blue bow cinched around the waist.

Meanwhile, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart exuded Gothic Victorian vibes in a black tulle Rasario gown.

The Art of Elysium is an organization that pairs stars with Los Angeles residents who struggle with illness, hospitalization and homelessness.

