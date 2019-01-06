A lot goes into looking red carpet ready!

Stars are already prepping for Sunday's 2019 Golden Globes, with many taking to social media to show how they get ready for the annual event.

Sandra Oh -- who is hosting the awards ceremony with Andy Samberg and is a nominee for her starring role in Killing Eve -- shared an adorable snap with her family ahead of the big event. In the smiling photo, Oh along with her parents and three other family members are wearing T-shirts that say, "It's an honor just to be Asian."

The quote is an Oh original, something she said in the opening moments of last year's Emmy Awards, where she was the first Asian actress to nab a nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, an award that ended up going to The Crown's Claire Foy.

"Thank you beloved family (P.S. Why are mom and dad not looking at camera?)," she captioned the pic.

Thank you beloved family (ps—why are mom and dad not looking at camera?) pic.twitter.com/xe1qMy7t9j — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, who's nominated twice for her work on A Star Is Born, shared her unusual pre-red carpet meal on her Instagram Story. It seems a cheeseburger, fries and Fruity Pebbles are the key to Gaga's award show success!

"#GoldenGlobes tomorrow gotta fuel up," she quipped.

Debra Messing, a nominee for her role on Will & Grace, took a more serious tone in her pre-award show post, sharing her ET interview from last year's Globes where she discussed the then-newly created #MeToo movement.

"One year ago. Golden Globes 2018. @timesupnow," she captioned the post.

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu took to Instagram to celebrate her historic nomination for the film, which made her the first Asian woman in decades to be nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category.

"Still can't believe I was nominated," she marveled. "See you tomorrow @goldenglobes 🌟 @crazyrichasians"

Daniel Bruhl, a nominee for his work on The Alienist, put the serious nature of his show aside to have a "jolly good time" with a dance party in his hotel room.

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski celebrated her nomination for Best Supporting Actress by giving her 2-month-old son a kiss on his head.

"Starting off the Globes weekend right 👊🏼," she wrote.

Keep reading to see how other stars are getting ready!

Tonight America’s most joyous award show is being hosted by these two joy machines. WHY WOULD YOU MISS THAT?!?!? pic.twitter.com/0jsX9Pko7p — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 6, 2019

Getting ready (bright and early!) for the #GoldenGlobes with the brilliant @davestanwell! I am going live on Instagram soon so head over there to ask me your burning questions in my Stories. https://t.co/yohmn32Cszpic.twitter.com/OLSiA4oo87 — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) January 6, 2019

How I’ll be looking at @IamSandraOh on TV tonight 👏🏻 Can’t wait to see u kill it hosting the #GoldenGlobes, lady!! 😘🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/GEwkKQ2Jeh — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) January 6, 2019

The 2019 Golden Globes air on NBC at 8 p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 6. Watch the video below for ET's predictions about the big night:

