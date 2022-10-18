Emily Ratajkowski has declared herself single -- and now she's mingling! The 31-year-old model-actress was recently spotted out and about with 35-year-old DJ Orazio Rispo, and the two weren't shy about showing a little PDA.

For their date night, Ratajkowski was dressed in an off-the-shoulder black sweater, skintight black pants and red boots, while Rispo sported a green jacket, gray pants and black sneakers. The two were seen sharing a big kiss on a New York City street before hopping on a motorcycle.

The evening out with Rispo comes on the heels of the I Feel Pretty actress addressing her relationship status following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and amid Brad Pitt dating rumors.

"I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived," she told Variety in a recent interview.

As for Pitt, a source recently told ET that the 58-year-old actor is "hanging out" with Ratajkowski.

"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source said. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."

Additionally, Ratajkowski seemed to recently address her sexuality by participating in a TikTok trend.

Ratajkowski posted a "Stitch" video last week, responding to TikTok user @nourishedwithtish's viral soundbite: "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" The camera then cuts to Ratajkowski, who appears seated on a green velvet couch. The star doesn't say anything, but shares a sly smile with the camera while touching her chin.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard last month after four years of marriage. Together they share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester.

