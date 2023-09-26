Hailie Jade is her dad's biggest fan! Eminem's 27-year-old daughter opened up about the experience of watching her dad perform recently during a conversation on her podcast, Just a Little Shady.

Hailie was in the crowd for 50 Cent's Detroit tour stop on his Final Lap Tour last weekend, when he brought his longtime friend and collaborator out to surprise the audience with a performance of their GRAMMY-winning 2009 hit, "Crack a Bottle." Hailie said that she found out at the last minute that her father would be taking the stage, and the moment was still undeniably thrilling.

"I found out right before but still, no matter what, I get so hyped because I can just like see the crowd being like so happy," she gushed.

"There was this guy in front of us and he originally was like in our seats, he was not supposed to be there, so he just climbed over and went to the seats in front of us," she continued. "He was living his best life the entire time and thankfully nobody came to those seats, so he didn't get kicked out, but I was just like, 'Yes! You deserve the right to be there, man.'"

Sharing a video of the on-stage reunion via Instagram at the time, 50 Cent wrote, "Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy. I love him till death!"

Hailie called it "one of my best Sundays in a long time" and heaped praise onto 50 for his show's over-the-top production value and deep catalogue of hits.

"I was so frickin' happy. I have not seen him perform since like I seriously think it was like 6th grade," she said. "I was just so happy because there's so many bangers that I feel that everybody just like forgets about."

She raved that she had "never seen that level of production" in a performance, which included pyrotechnics and confetti cannons.

"There was one song where pyro went off for the entire song," she marveled. "I was like, 'This is sick.'"

The big night marked Em's second surprise show in recent months, as he joined Ed Sheeran on his Mathematics Tour stop at Detroit's Ford Field for an impromptu performances of "Lose Yourself" and "Stan."

Last year, the Eminem made a rare public appearance together with Hailie to celebrate his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, referenced his daughter in his acceptance speech, saying, "I almost died of an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked because -- Hailie, plug your ears! -- because drugs were f**king delicious and I thought we had a good thing going."

Then, in January, 50 Cent -- whose real name is Curtis Jackson -- revealed that he's working on bringing Em's 8 Mile film to television.

The "In Da Club" rapper made the revelation during an interview on Los Angeles radio legend Big Boy's show, Big Boy TV, saying the wheels are in motion. The famed L.A. DJ asked 50 Cent if Eminem is aware about his ambition to bring the film to television and the rapper responded with an emphatic "yes."

When asked how far long he's in development of the show, 50 Cent responded, "We're in motion," and that the TV show will be a "modern version" of the film. He added, "Think Fresh Prince of Bel Air, the new version of Fresh Prince."

"It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100," 50 Cent added. "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

Written by Scott Silver and directed by Curtis Hanson, 8 Mile premiered in 2002 and it stars Eminem making his film debut. The film highlights the Detroit native's life as a white rapper who rose to stardom with unparalleled talent amid numerous life challenges. 8 Mile grossed nearly $250 million at the box office, and Eminem's "Lose Yourself" earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003. Luis Resto, one of the co-writers to "Lose Yourself," accepted the award at the ceremony.

50 Cent, of course, is no stranger to executing TV projects. He's the executive producer on Black Mafia Family on Starz, Hip Hop Homicides and, of course, the hit TV show Power.

At home, Eminem's family is growing as his adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, married Matt Moeller in June. Meanwhile, Hailie is currently planning her wedding to fiancé Evan McClintock.

