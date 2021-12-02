Eminem has found one of his biggest fans in a sweet place. The 49-year-old rapper's daughter, Hailie Jade, posted about her 2021 Spotify Wrapped year-end review and a familiar artist popped up.

In a cute TikTok video, 25-year-old Hailie mouths to a voiceover of Wendy Ostefo on The Wendy Williams Show being asked if she's a Nicki Minaj fan.

"What? Am I a Nicki fan? Pull up in the Sri Lanka, what!"

As this is playing, the words on the screen read, "Do you listen to your dad's music?"

It then says, "What??? Do I listen to my dad's music? I think my dad's gone crazy."

The clip then cuts to Hailie's Spotify review, citing Eminem as the top artist she listened to this year and putting her in the top three percent of his listeners for the year.

"Top 3% 💀," she captioned the TikTok.

Eminem is similarly a fan of Hailie's. During a March 2020 appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast, Hotboxin', the proud dad gushed, "She's made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college, had a 3.9 [GPA]."

Hailie graduated from Michigan State University in 2018.

