Emma Corrin, 'The Crown' Star, Talks Feeling 'More Seen' With They Pronoun
Emma Corrin Talks ‘The Crown’ and Breaks Down Their Emmys Look (…
'The Umbrella Academy': David Castañeda and Justin H. Min on 'Fo…
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star John McCook Reflects on His 35…
First Look at ‘The Woman King’ With Viola Davis and the Cast (Ex…
Selena Gomez on Britney Spears' Wedding and 'Only Murders in the…
Mishael Morgan Reacts to Becoming First Black Actor to Win a Lea…
Adrienne Houghton Is Down to Reboot 'The Real' Under One Conditi…
Vicki Gunvalson Reflects on Split From Steve Lodge and Talks New…
Da Brat and Judy Dupart on Their Journey to Motherhood and Life …
‘Physical’: Murray Bartlett and His Short Shorts Make Their Seas…
'Dancing With Myself': Shakira and Nick Jonas Show Off Their Sal…
'90 Day Fiance's Yve on Mohammed's Hypocrisy and Where Their Rel…
Wayne Brady Reveals the Jamie Foxx Project He Regrets Passing on…
‘My Fake Boyfriend’ Sneak Peek: Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland R…
How Natalie Portman & Christian Bale Impressed Their Kids With ’…
'American Ninja Warrior's Akbar and Matt Bring Their Moves to 'D…
Lizzo Pulls Out TikTok Moves, Plays the Flute and Talks Beyoncè …
‘A League of Their Own’ Turns 30! Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and …
Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza to Reprise Their Roles in ‘Who’s th…
Emma Corrin is feeling better than ever about their decision to use they/them pronouns. In a conversation with Vogue, the Crown star shared how they feel with certain pronouns. “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” the 26-year-old said.
Corrin also shared their view of gender fluidity. “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed,” they told the publication, “And I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”
As for dating, the My Policeman star shared that they have dated both men and women in the past. “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy?" Corrin told Vogue. "That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.”
In 2021, Corrin got candid about their gender identity journey. During an interview with ITV Granda Reports, the star shared that they were not sure where they exist along the gender binary spectrum.
"I think visibility is key with these things," Corrin said. "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves."
They continued, "That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Harry Styles in First 'My Policeman' Teaser Trailer
Emma Corrin Talks ‘The Crown’ and Breaks Down Their Emmys Look (Exclusive)
Emma Corrin Says They're 'Not Sure' About Their Gender Identity
'The Crown's Emma Corrin Reveals She/They Pronouns