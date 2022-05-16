Emma Roberts Is Dating Following Breakup From Garrett Hedlund, Source Says
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Welcome Their First Child Toget…
'Little People, Big World's' Zach and Tori Roloff Welcome Their …
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's Daughter Lily Reveals Their …
‘SNL’: Watch Lizzo Break Multiple Times During Hosting Debut
Cardi B and Offset Reveal Son’s Name and Face! See the Sweet Rev…
Travis Barker Claps Back at Fan Making Fun of His PDA With Kourt…
Nicolas Cage on Why He’s Excited for Another Baby (Exclusive)
Nicole Kidman Wants to Co-Star in a Rom-Com With Alexander Skars…
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Meetings With the…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie React to Their Broadcast Hall of …
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Inside Pilot Training With Tom Cruise
Prince Harry Wants a Mediator to Improve Relationship With Princ…
Inside ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Success and Nia Vardalos’ Rea…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Depp Takes Stand and Denies Abusing…
Cameron Mathison Gushes Over Getting to Work With Wife Vanessa o…
'Good Sam' Sneak Peek: Griff Is Surprised by Good News (Exclusiv…
How Jada Pinkett Smith and 'Red Table Talk' Addressed Will Smith…
Kaley Cuoco on Her Process of Battling 'Tumultuous' Drama On and…
‘Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Melissa & Danny Reveal How …
Emma Roberts is moving on after her split from Garrett Hedlund. A source tells ET that Roberts, who shares 1-year-old son Rhodes with Hedlund, has been "dating and doing her own thing."
"Emma and Garrett are totally done romantically and Emma has been dating and doing her own thing," the source shared. "Emma loves being a mom and she takes great pride in it."
The news of Roberts' dating life comes just days after Hedlund praised the 31-year-old Scream Queens actress on Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," Hedlund said in a handwritten note shared to social media. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love."
Roberts did not respond to the post, but she did, however, celebrate Mother’s Day with a dedication to her son and mother.
Roberts and Hedlund began dating in 2019. The pair ended their relationship -- after three years -- in January.
At the time, a source said the couple’s relationship had been "rocky" for quite some time. The source added that the pair grew apart while Hedlund was away working, but said they were focused on raising their son. "They are still co-parenting, and still doing things as a family," the source added.
Shortly after their split, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee.
In March, another source told ET, "Garrett and Emma are co-parenting well together. They are managing to keep a healthy, manageable co-parenting relationship with boundaries."
RELATED CONTENT
Garrett Hedlund Praises Ex Emma Roberts as 'the Most Beautiful Mother'
Emma Roberts Shares Where She's at in Life Amid Garrett Hedlund Split
Emma Roberts Hits 'Reset' After Garrett Hedlund Split
Related Gallery