Emma Roberts is moving on after her split from Garrett Hedlund. A source tells ET that Roberts, who shares 1-year-old son Rhodes with Hedlund, has been "dating and doing her own thing."

"Emma and Garrett are totally done romantically and Emma has been dating and doing her own thing," the source shared. "Emma loves being a mom and she takes great pride in it."

The news of Roberts' dating life comes just days after Hedlund praised the 31-year-old Scream Queens actress on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," Hedlund said in a handwritten note shared to social media. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love."

Roberts did not respond to the post, but she did, however, celebrate Mother’s Day with a dedication to her son and mother.

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in 2019. The pair ended their relationship -- after three years -- in January.

At the time, a source said the couple’s relationship had been "rocky" for quite some time. The source added that the pair grew apart while Hedlund was away working, but said they were focused on raising their son. "They are still co-parenting, and still doing things as a family," the source added.

Shortly after their split, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee.

In March, another source told ET, "Garrett and Emma are co-parenting well together. They are managing to keep a healthy, manageable co-parenting relationship with boundaries."

