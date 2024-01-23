Emma Roberts is "loving" this stage of her life, which includes being a mother to her toddler son.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York City premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on Tuesday, Roberts, 32, said she is grateful to have an incredible career and her beautiful 3-year-old son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, by her side.

"I'm loving it. I feel so lucky. I just got to finish work on a show, I get to go see my 3-year-old tomorrow," the Scream Queens actress said. "And I get to celebrate this tonight, so life is good. I'm very grateful."

Getty Images

The actress shares Rhodes -- who celebrated his third birthday in December -- with ex Garrett Hedlund. In January 2022, ET confirmed the two had ended their relationship after nearly three years together. Later that year, Roberts began dating fellow actor Cody John.

In her new interview with ET, Roberts said she can hardly believe how quickly her son is growing up.

"He's faster than me," she said, laughing. "But that's not really saying much. He's -- it's just, it's magical. He's an angel."

In a post dedicated to Rhodes on his birthday, the American Horror Story actress called her son "the sweetest soul" alongside an adorable snap of the two of them embracing.

"Happy Birthday Dear One. Love you. ❤️," responded Roberts' aunt, actress Julia Roberts, in the comments.

The post was the first time the proud mama shared her son's face on social media after her mother accidentally shared a pic of Rhodes with the world.

Aside from her full-time job as a mom, Roberts is in for a busy year ahead with Madame Web coming out in February and American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 slated to release at some point in 2024. As for what fans can expect from the forthcoming installment of the Ryan Murphy show, Roberts says fans need to buckle up.

"American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is -- it goes all out," she said. "I mean, even I was shocked at where it goes, it really explores you know the themes of motherhood and kind of can we have it all? And I think the answer is more complex than yes or no."

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on FX, the next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: