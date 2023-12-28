Emma Roberts is gushing over her adorable little boy on his third birthday! The actress paid tribute to her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in a touching tribute on his special day.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here's to 3! ❤️" Roberts captioned a post on Instagram, sharing a rare photo with her child. In the sweet black and white shot, Roberts is seen in profile as she smiles lovingly while holding Rhodes on her lap. Over on her Instagram Story, she also shared a photo of a seemingly homemade ornament that included a close-up image of Rhodes' face.

Roberts welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 with then-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. In January 2022, ET confirmed the two had ended their relationship after nearly three years together. Later that year, Roberts began dating fellow actor Cody John.

Until recently, the 32-year-old actress had been keeping Rhodes' face private. But that all changed when her mom, Kelly Cunningham, committed a very modern faux pas in February when she posted a photo of his face.

"When your mom posts your son's face without asking," Roberts wrote at the time, opting to share the image on her page. "But you love them both so whatever."

Emma Roberts/Instagram

Earlier this week, Roberts shared a peek into her Christmas celebrations with Rhodes. In another photo posted to Instagram, Rhodes is photographed from above with a tiny bow placed delicately on top of his head as he plays with a toy cash register.

She kept her caption simple, writing, "merry Christmas 🎄."

A source shared with ET back in January that Roberts and Hedlund's co-parenting relationship was going "fine."

"Her main priority is Rhodes," the source said, "and making sure their son feels loved by both of them."

RELATED CONTENT: