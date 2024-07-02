Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Doesn't 'Want to Date Actors Anymore'

Emma Roberts is getting candid about everything from her love life, to her life in the public eye to the role her famous family members have played in her career -- and she's reflecting on what she's learned during a life lived in front of the camera.

Roberts recently sat down for a profile piece for Flaunt, and talked a bit about being in a relationship with a man who is in the periphery of show business but -- unlike many of her past loves -- not an actor himself.

"One day, the veil was lifted and I didn't want to date actors anymore," Roberts, 33, shared. "It's hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I'm trying to think if I've seen it done successfully."

Roberts has had a number of high-profile relationships with actors -- including a years-long on-and-off romance with Evan Peters, which began in 2012, and finally came to an end in 2019, after the pair broke up and got back together multiple times, eventually getting engaged before splitting up once and for all.

Soon after, she sparked a romance with Garrett Hedlund, and in June 2020, news broke that Roberts was pregnant with their first child. The couple welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020, but wound up calling it quits on their relationship in 2022.

"Also, the actors I've been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with," Roberts said in her interview, "at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing."

Throughout the sprawling interview, Roberts also addressed the ongoing conversations regarding "nepo babies" in Hollywood, and called out the New York Magazine expose that really sparked the conversation in ways she feels were less than fair or productive.

"It was a cheap shot to put all the celebrity kids on the cover of a magazine on babies' bodies," said Roberts -- who is the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Julia Roberts, and who was notably not included in the controversial cover image, or brought up as part of the story in the divisive article.

"It's like maybe the 'Nepo Baby' conversation would've been a more interesting article written intelligently in Vanity Fair with nuance," Roberts said. "But instead, it was kind of this viral hating-on-people thing."

In Roberts' opinion, her familial connections have seemingly hurt more than helped. According to the actress, "I've lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business."

"People have opinions and sometimes maybe they're not good opinions of people in your family," she explained. "I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it."

Earlier this year, ET spoke with Roberts at the New York City premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and the actress said she's grateful to have an incredible career and her beautiful son in her life.

"I'm loving it. I feel so lucky. I just got to finish work on a show, I get to go see my 3-year-old tomorrow," the Scream Queens actress said. "And I get to celebrate this tonight, so life is good. I'm very grateful."

Roberts also marveled at her adorable son and she can hardly believe how quickly he's growing up.

"He's faster than me," she said, laughing. "But that's not really saying much. He's -- it's just, it's magical. He's an angel."

