Emma Stone and Justin Theroux Are Simply Chic at the 'Maniac' Premiere

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux walked the red carpet on Thursday at the London premiere of their Netflix miniseries, Maniac.

The Oscar-winning actress looked simply elegant in a Louis Vuitton ensemble of red lace-trimmed, pleated cami tucked into simple, black straight-leg pants. For accessories, she donned silver, circular earrings, a small box clutch and black ankle-strap sandals with criss-cross embellishments.

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Stone is currently the face of the French fashion brand and has been rocking its collection for the film festival circuit.

While her ensemble is very elevated, we love the touch of romantic, girly vibes of her slight waved ponytail adorned with a black bow. Stone's hairstylist Mara Roszak shared a pic of the star's gorgeous 'do before hitting the carpet.

Co-star Justin Theroux was dapper in an all-black ensemble of crewneck tee, tux jacket, jeans and patent leather boots.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actors posed with director Cary Fukunaga and writer Patrick Somerville. Co-star Jonah Hill was absent from the event.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Watch the trailer for Stone's new film, The Favourite, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival:

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Stone Gets Shamed by Fans for Not Being on Instagram in New 'Billy on the Street'

Emma Stone Gets Emotional About Her Close Relationship With Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone Says She's Changed Her Mind About Marriage and Kids During Chat With Jennifer Lawrence

Related Gallery