The stunning actress joined Billy Eichner for the latest installment of Billy on the Street where he asked New Yorkers to help him convince the La La Land star to finally embrace Instagram, with mixed results.



Although many simply gushed about how much they adored the 29-year-old Oscar winner, more than one pedestrian sauntering by took Stone to task for not deciding to share her glamorous life with her legion of fans on social media.



“You don’t have an Instagram?!” one woman in cat-eye sunglasses and athleisure wear asked Stone in disbelief. “Why not?” When Stone offered a playful cringe and a shrug, the show’s host demanded that he and the passerby tell the actress why she should join Instagram. “Because everything and everyone is on there! Will Smith just made an Instagram!” Eichner heartily agreed.



When another asked Stone why she’s not on Instagram, she finally offered a weary response: “It’s a long story.” When the fan told her she needs to make an Instagram, the lauded thespian asked why.

“To show people where you are, obviously,” she answered. “Everyone wants to know where the artists are.”



Just for kicks, Eichner also asked people on the street if Stone should be in a horror film next. When one agreed, the host asked the movie star to offer fans her most terrified face for quite a while, making for some charming hilarity.

Stone isn't the only Hollywood actress who has decided to bypass social media. In a recent interview with InStyle, fellow Oscar winner and Stone's pal, Jennifer Lawrence, explained why she doesn't often feel the need to share her opinion or the day-to-day details of her life on Instagram and the likes. She did, however, admit that she's on social media.

"I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak," the 28-year-old actress explained. "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me."

