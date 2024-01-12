Emma Stone Applies to Be on 'Jeopardy' Every Year

Emma Stone wants to be on Jeopardy! Badly. The 35-year-old actress says she applies every June but so far, no dice.

The Poor Things star expressed her desire while on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. The topic came up when senior awards editor and host Clayton Davis brought up that he possesses a "treasure trove of useless facts," which he then said could one day help Stone if she ever went on Jeopardy!

"That's my favorite show," she interjected. "That's my dream. You know, I apply every June. Never get [invited]."

The newly-minted Golden Globe winner then laid out her one caveat about going on Jeopardy!

"I'm sorry, I don't want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy! I really wanna earn my stripes," she insisted. "I would like to go on real Jeopardy! But you have to take the test and you can only take it once a year with your e-mail address. So, every June, I take the quiz and they don't tell you how you did. They just say, 'We'll let you know in the next 9 to 12 months if you got on the show.' And guess what? I haven't gotten on the show."

In the meantime, she dutifully prepares like every other astute human being: by watching.

"I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right," she said. "And I swear I could go on Jeopardy!"

Your move, Sony Pictures Television.

In the meantime, Stone's fully immersed in awards season. Just last week she took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her work in Poor Things. Stone's big score drew a standing ovation triggered by none other than her pal, Taylor Swift, prompting a helluva reaction from Stone afterwards.

"What an a**hole," Stone quipped about her longtime friend's support in the winners' lounge. "I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight which was wonderful. So yes, what an a**hole."

RELATED CONTENT: